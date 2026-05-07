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Darling, yes you. The one who loves mental illness memes until someone is actually mentally ill.

The one reposting “crazy girl” memes because she cried over a situationship, bought a vape, and called it a mental breakdown. And lowkey, been there. I’m not trying to invalidate that. I have absolutely spiralled into insanity over a situationship and bought vapes to cope with my pain through nicotine and head rushes. Unfortunately, I am not above the bit.

But I am talking about the switch-up.

I’m talking about the same people posting “I belong in a psych ward” like the security guard watching you through the little hospital room window while you try to sleep wouldn’t humble them in under ten seconds.

And before anyone starts crying in the comments, I love the memes. I post the goddamn memes constantly. Fuck, that is literally my whole brand. It has been one of the main things keeping me from slipping into deeper insanity, because sometimes feeling seen through a stupid meme is the only thing making you feel connected to another human being.

I post about my mental health, my chronically online nerdy interests, and whatever hyperfixation is currently keeping me alive. I fell in love with Substack because it reminded me of a healthier version of Twitter, which I missed so dearly but had to deactivate because, shockingly, rotting my nervous system on that app was not healing me. Cough cough, shtwt and edtwt.

Dark humour is sometimes the only way to say, “I am not okay,” without making everyone uncomfortable enough to leave the room. It is also my favourite way to bond with people who have suffered similar tragedies. I’m not anti-joke. I’m not anti-meme. I’m anti-using the joke while shaming the person it was based on.

There is a difference between coping with your own darkness and using someone else’s darkness as a fucking cosplay.

If you have actually spent a night, or multiple nights, in a psych ward, you know the aesthetic falls apart fast. You know the ugly medical gown. You know getting your shoelaces taken away. You know finally being allowed normal clothes again, except now everything from that era has missing hoodie strings and sweatpants that can no longer be adjusted. And the endless supply of grippy socks that were not made for trampoline parks or Pilates.

I know the difference because I have actually been there. Multiple times. And bless that place, because it saved my life.

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Subscribe, by the way. I’ll be making storytimes about it.

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The funny thing is, people loved making those jokes in high school. “Lock me up.” “I’m mentally ill.” “I belong in a psych ward.” Especially the Suicide Squad era, when everyone thought it was cool to be crazy like the Joker or Harley Quinn, because apparently, mental illness is hot when it comes with sexy booty shorts, hair dyed pig tails and a baseball bat.

But the second they found out I had actually gone, the switch-up was immediate.

I read the group chat messages. I saw what they said behind my back when they found out why I wasn’t at school for a month.

Suddenly, it wasn’t funny anymore. It was embarrassing. It was gossip. It was something people could whisper about, like I had crossed some invisible line between relatable and embarrassingly damaged.

That is what bothers me.

People love the language of mental illness when it makes them sound interesting, self-aware, funny, mysterious, or emotionally complex. They’ll say they’re depressed as a figure of speech, but when they actually mean it, suddenly the word gets stuck in their throat. Isn’t that insane? We feel comfortable joking about how depressed we are, but we are terrified to tell the people around us how depressed we actually are.

Because when depression becomes real, sympathy gets selective.

Someone can joke about wanting to kill themselves in first period, then by lunch they’re talking shit about the girl who got caught cutting herself in the bathroom. That is the fucking crazy part. The joke is allowed. The symptom is shameful.

Actual depression is not glamorous sadness. It does not look an aesthetic like Billie Eilish music video. It is not always crying beautifully in bed with perfect waterproof eyeliner and a sad Lana Del Rey playlist. A lot of the time, it is not showering, letting dishes rot beside your bed, sleeping too much or not sleeping at all, forgetting to eat or eating just to feel something, ignoring messages, ruining friendships, losing your memory, losing your personality, and negotiating with your own brain every morning like a hostage situation.

People don’t want that version.

They want the funny mentally ill girl, not the girl too exhausted to make the joke land. They want the “crazy girl” caption, not the girl too anxious to answer. They want the aesthetic of disappearing, not the girl who actually vanishes because being perceived feels physically painful. They want the darkness when it makes them look interesting, not when it makes someone hard to love.

And yes, mentally ill people romanticize their own pain too. Of course we do. Turning pain into beauty is sometimes the only way to survive it. The meme, the poem, the makeup, the dramatic playlist, the stupid little joke, those can be ways of holding something unbearable without letting it swallow you whole.

That is not the same as treating someone else’s suffering like an accessory.

Dark humour gets treated like a personality trait until the darkness has consequences. People throw around “I’m gonna kms” like punctuation, then act horrified when someone actually tries. They make self-harm jokes in group chats, then whisper about the girl with scars like she personally ruined the vibe by surviving. They say shit like “omg I’m so fucking emo,” then make fun of a girl for wearing too much eyeliner when it stops being socially acceptable enough for them.

The joke is easy to consume. The person behind it is harder to deal with.

That is where everyone’s empathy starts getting real quiet.

So maybe stop calling girls crazy when you mean traumatized. Stop saying “daddy issues” like abandonment is a punchline. Stop using mental illness as an excuse to be cruel, then judging the people who are actually trying to heal from it.

Because you do not get to borrow our language, laugh at our pain, shame our symptoms, and then act confused when we stop finding you funny.

love,

”the crazy girl” your memes are based off

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Angel Haven ꒰ა ♡ ໒꒱

follow me @angelsburningdesires on all socials

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