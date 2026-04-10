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Jhefri Skywalk's avatar
Jhefri Skywalk
Apr 25

ADBDA

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M‎
Apr 11

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁

..it's a whole mess!!!!!

₍ᐢ. .ᐢ₎ ✦

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

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