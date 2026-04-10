. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁

hi darlings…

i’m trying to figure out how to introduce myself

but i keep freezing up…

like when it’s the session with a psychologist and you suddenly don’t know where to begin, because there’s too much to say…

how do you catch someone up on all your lore

without losing something important in the process

how do you introduce yourself in a way that actually feels accurate

so you’re not misunderstood before you’ve even started…

how do i introduce myself so you can truly know who i am…

and i mean really know me…

⋆˙⟡ ⋆.˚ ⊹₊⟡ ⋆

but having a safe space to be is more important then anything

even if thats chronically online…

like maybe here i could finally exist without filtering myself

without having to translate who i am

because i’ve lived most of my life in fear

and i don’t think i’ve ever had a real safe space that isnt online…

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁

!to break the ice!

!were gonna play a little game! 𐔌՞. .՞𐦯

i’m gonna answer some niche questions about myself

and then at the end, you can do your version

so i can get to know my darlings

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .

⋆ ★⋆ welcome to my mind ⋆★ ⋆｡˚

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

carefully… this is how you get to know me

₍ᐢ. .ᐢ₎

( answers = fragments of who i am )

⋆｡°✩ ─────────────── ✩°｡⋆

✧ question 1

what time do i feel the most like myself?

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

a) 2:47am, everything is quiet and i can finally think

b) early morning, when no one else is fully awake yet

c) golden hour, when everything feels like a movie

d) i don’t… i always feel slightly out of place

⋆˙⟡ ⋆.˚ ⊹₊⟡ ⋆

✧ question 2

what kind of life am i trying to build?

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

a) soft, peaceful, emotionally safe

b) rich, independent, completely free

c) beautiful, cinematic, meaningful

d) all of the above but i don’t know how yet

⋆˙⟡ ⋆.˚ ⊹₊⟡ ⋆

✧ question 3

what do i do when everything gets too overwhelming?

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

a) disappear

b) overthink until i can’t move

c) try to reorganize my entire life

d) pretend i’m fine

⋆˙⟡ ⋆.˚ ⊹₊⟡ ⋆

✧ question 4

what do i want more than anything?

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

a) to feel safe

b) to be understood

c) to escape my current life

d) to become who i know i’m meant to be

⋆˙⟡ ⋆.˚ ⊹₊⟡ ⋆

✧ question 5

how does my life feel right now?

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡

a) like something is ending

b) like something is beginning

c) like i’m stuck in between

d) like i’m behind in life

⋆｡°✩ ─────────────── ✩°｡⋆

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁my answers

(just so you actually know me)

1 — d

2 — c

3 — a

4 — c

5 — c

⋆｡°✩

your turn!!!!!!!!

answer the questions

and comment your letters

i’m reading everything !!!!!!

Leave a comment

₍ᐢ. .ᐢ₎

⋆｡°✩

look at what you picked the most

don’t think about it too hard

just notice which one kept showing up

⋆｡°✩

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

a)

a small sleepy creature curled up somewhere warm

finally feeling safe for a second

₍ᐢ- -ᐢ₎ zZ

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

b)

a restless little thing pacing in circles

dreaming about a bigger life it hasn’t reached yet

૮₍ ˶•⤙•˶ ₎ა

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁c)

a soft creature collecting pretty things

turning everything it touches into something gentle

( ˘͈ ᵕ ˘͈ )♡

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

d)

a tiny unfinished being

still growing into itself

₍ᐢ._.ᐢ₎

⋆｡°✩

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁

i feel like i’ve been all of them at different points

…maybe you have too

welcome home, darling

you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be

₍ᐢ. .ᐢ₎ ✦

(join paid subs to be early to the safe haven cult)