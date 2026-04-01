The price of rebirth is killing me.

It’s 4:44, and I’m sitting at my favourite café, eating my favourite walnut feta avocado toast, with my hair perfectly done and the cutest white top from Aritzia.

And yet my mind is racing.

My heart is pounding.

My eyes are on the verge of tears from the exhaustion of having to rush out of the house.

Because the Red Queen screams, and it’s always “off with my head.”

The price of leaving in one piece was only being able to put on sunscreen.

Because I’d rather look like an unaesthetic Tim Burton character than become a card in her deck of projection and insanity.

There’s no winning against her.

You either play the role she assigns you and hope she’s satisfied… until she finds something else to unleash her anger on.

Or you stand up for yourself and avoid her at all costs.

It feels like I’m playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, constantly checking the surveillance cameras just to make it through the night.

Except it doesn’t matter if it’s daytime.

I’m still stuck in a state of hyper-vigilance.

A loop of anxiety.

Panic attacks that break me down until I go numb.

Frozen.

And even then, there are moments, quiet ones, where something in me whispers that I should disappear completely.

That it would be easier.

But I know that voice isn’t the truth.

I know this is something else.

It’s the pressure that comes with being reborn.

Not beautiful.

Not aesthetic.

Not some soft, glowing transformation.

But agonizing pressure, discomfort, and isolation.

Choosing yourself when it costs you everything familiar.

Every choice I’m making right now feels like it’s pulling me toward a version of my life that doesn’t exist yet, but I can feel it forming inside me, ready to emerge once I finish shedding my skin.

A version of me who puts herself first.

Who leaves when something feels wrong.

Who builds something real, even if it’s messy.

So maybe this isn’t me falling apart.

Maybe it’s the side effects of what it takes to build myself up and out of the grasp of the Red Queen and everything she represents.

Breaking free from the chains that tie me to generational trauma, I was never meant to repeat or endure.

The comfort and obedience of living a life that was never mine, just to please people who will never be satisfied, because they aren’t even at peace within themselves.

So I’ll gladly suffer, as long as it’s pain that leads me toward my highest self, and not the kind that keeps me stuck in the sorrow this nightmare is desperately trying to trap me in.

I cannot wait to finally be reborn.

But god, is it fucking painful.