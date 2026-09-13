AT SOME POINT, THE CHOICES THAT KEPT US ALIVE STOP BEING THE CHOICES THAT BUILD THE LIFE WE DESIRE. THE QUESTION IS: ARE WE WILLING TO KEEP BURNING FOR WHAT WE DESIRE OR LET THE FLAME DIE OUT?

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The world is dark.

It’s barely past midnight, and somehow I still haven’t processed

that I’m alive.

I made it to the finish line.

High above the ground now,

far away from where so much of the danger used to be,

I’m finally inside the apartment I spent forever trying to reach.

I’ve entered the next chapter of my life,

yet

my mind still hasn’t fully accepted that this isn’t a dream.

Some part of me expected the version of myself I imagined living here to download the second I walked through the door.

She didn’t.

There was no scheduled software update.

I would have to manually become her. . .

Before I got here,

I had been in a long liminal period of my life,

desperate for movement

but forced to accept that

I

could

not

make

time

move

faster.

All I could do was wait until I could finally move into my new apartment.

There is something incredibly humbling about realizing that no amount of wanting gives you control over timing.

Then I got here.

And suddenly, there was nothing left to wait for.

That should have felt freeing.

Instead, it meant I could no longer blame the suspension of my life on circumstances outside of me.

I thought realizing that would make me feel energized.

Instead, I was exhausted.

At first, I had so much on my plate that I gave myself grace for not having the time to work on my career.

There were boxes to unpack, rooms to clean, and an empty apartment that needed to become a home.

I had spent so much strength getting here that I never considered how much strength it would take to live.

I told myself I just needed

.˚✮ the perfect foundation ✮˚.

before I could really begin.

Yet perfection is an illusion that keeps us suspended between chapters, convincing us we can wait until the next life feels certain before allowing the old one to end.

Knowing you're trapped in stagnation isn’t the same as getting out of it. I had to accept that I could not keep one foot in the life I had survived just because I was emotionally attached to that version of myself.

I would have to grieve it and leave it behind.

Choosing one future means allowing another to die, and staying in indecision lets us keep both alive.

I wasn’t confused about the life I wanted for myself. I was in denial about how much of my old life I would have to bury in order to live it.

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Once the adrenaline wore off, I became tired in a way that getting more sleep couldn’t seem to fix.

Every time I tried to push myself forward, I felt the tears come before I even understood what I was crying about.

I was frustrated.

Wasn’t I supposed to feel happy now?

I was happy?

But some part of me was still adjusting to it all, grieving everything it took to get here.

Healing deserved my patience, but my fear did not deserve control over my future.

Life will take time, effort, uncertainty and sacrifice from us either way. I want to choose what those costs are creating.

Building something uncertain can be terrifying, but so can waking up years later inside a life we chose only because it felt safer.

Even doing nothing costs us time and regret.

That’s a price I’m refusing to pay.

Losing my mom changed my relationship with time.

Her death taught me that “later” is something we assume we’re entitled to, when we aren’t.

There’s a difference between resting because we need it and continuously postponing the life we keep promising ourselves.

What are you willing to burn for, and what are you no longer willing to burn for?

If life is painful, what makes the pain worth enduring?

I don't want to suffer simply for the sake of saying I survived something else.

I’ve already proven I can survive.

I want to live.

I refuse to keep burning just to preserve a life I never desired.

My burning desires mean nothing if my choices don’t lead me to the life I’m trying to create.

We have to become willing to disappoint the version of ourselves that finds comfort in what’s familiar and choose differently before it feels natural.

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It comes down to the choices we make when nobody is watching,

and nothing is forcing us to make them.

Choosing differently is uncomfortable when everything familiar in us is begging to go backwards.

I spent so long dreaming about the life I’m sitting inside of now.

Maybe it’s time to stop dreaming harder

and start choosing like it’s real.

The world outside my window is still dark.

I’m still sitting

high above the ground,

looking at a view that somehow

belongs to me now.

I’m still trying to get used to this peace and safety,

without feeling like something is after me.

I still wonder why I don’t feel like the version of myself I imagined would be waiting here.

But maybe she was never supposed to be waiting for me.

Maybe I build her from here.

Choice by choice.

Starting with coming back to substack, my digital safe haven.

I missed you Darlings.

My Sunday articles with Wolf will stay free. Every Wednesday, paid Darlings will receive Dear Darlings, a more exclusive and personal letter just for them. There’s so much more coming, and I’d love for you to be here for it.