Darling, Formula 1 seems confusing because everyone talks like you were born knowing what an undercut is.

You were not.

Nobody came out of the womb screaming “THE TIRE DEG IS KILLING HIS RACE PACE.”

This just means the driver’s tires are getting worse, which makes him drive slower. Keep reading, and I’ll teach you about this, don’t worry.

But trust me, toddlers don’t know. You don’t know. Most of the time, the rest of us are just staring at sector times pretending we’re not confused, too.

By the way, a sector time is when F1 splits the track into 3 timed chunks, which we will get into later in this article.

This guide is going to explain F1 in the order your brain actually needs it.

No gatekeeping, no fake expert voice, or god damn 40-minute YouTube intro.

Just what it is, why it matters, and how to watch without feeling like the timing tower is bullying you.

The timing tower is the vertical leaderboard on the side of the screen that shows the live race order, gaps between cars, and sometimes tire or pit stop info. In case you were confused about the reference.

By the end, you’ll understand the sport, the teams, the drivers, the FIA, tires, strategy, DRS, penalties, track types, race weekends, slang, and why people become mentally unwell over P10.

I promise to try my best not to sound condescending. I’m here to ruin your weekends in the best way possible, by getting you addicted to the most unhinged luxury sport out there.

If this guide saves you from looking lost at a watch party, send me some love on Ko-fi and subscribe so I can stay active on Substack.

ko-fi.com/angelhaven

Now get comfy, grab a blanket, a Red Bull, and let me mansplain F1 to you in a way you’ll actually understand, without feeling stupid.

✦ ✦ ✦

✦ The Cheat Code Index

For when you’re skimming or coming back later, for whatever your goldfish brain forgets, because same twin, same.

THE BASICS

What is F1? Who runs this thing? (FIA, FOM, teams, stewards, all the madness) Teams and drivers (the 2026 grid + vibes)

THE SPORT

4. How a race weekend works (+ Montreal Sprint chaos note)

5. Points and championships (why P10 makes grown adults cry)

6. The car, explained without pain

7. Tires are where F1 starts making sense

8. Pit stops and strategy (the secret chess game)

9. Overtaking is not “just pass him”

10. Flags, FIA, penalties, and race chaos

11. Track types (Mario Kart, but with expensive cars)

12. Weather (rain = lawsuit speedrun)

THE FLUENCY UPGRADE

13. The F1 terminology download

14. How to watch a race without feeling lost

15. The 2026 race calendar

16. Fandom culture (welcome to the cult)

THE GAMBLING ARC

17. Now you can predict things

18. Betting and friend-bet basics

19. F1 prediction markets

20. Data picks, value picks and vibes picks

21. The simple prediction checklist

22. Friend-bet ideas

✦Final recap for your iPad ADHD kid brain✦

✦ ✦ ✦

1. What is F1?

Formula 1 is a global racing championship.

Drivers race extremely advanced cars around tracks called circuits. Each race weekend is called a Grand Prix.

There is a full season of races. Drivers score points. Teams score points. At the end of the season, one driver wins the Drivers’ Championship, and one team wins the Constructors’ Championship.

Drivers’ Championship = solo school project grade.

Constructors’ Championship = group project grade everyone hates.

Except the group has 2 people, you literally can’t pick them, and one of you is contractually obligated to lose on purpose sometimes.

But hey, hashtag teamwork, I guess, but that’s the basic game.

!!!IMPORTANT!!!

F1 is a championship, not just one race.

Each team has two drivers, so every race has two battles happening at the same time:

The driver wants to beat everyone.

The team wants both cars to score as many points as possible.

That’s why F1 is weirdly personal and weirdly corporate at the same time.

It is one person in a car, but it is also hundreds of people behind that car trying not to mess up.

You’re also competing against your coworker so your boss can buy a third yacht. Welcome to corporate America in carbon fibre.

✦ ✦ ✦

2. Who runs this thing?

Before we talk about drivers and tires, you need to know who everyone is.

FIA

The FIA is the governing body.

They make and enforce rules, oversee safety, supervise stewards, and handle things like penalties, investigations, track limits, and car legality.

FIA = rulebook authority.

Everyone hates them when their favorite driver gets a penalty.

When fans say, “The FIA is investigating,” it means the race you just watched is now in court. Your P3 could become P7 by Tuesday. The fandom calls this Steward Witness Protection.

Very fun. Very stressful.

FOM

Formula One Management handles the commercial side of F1: broadcasting, promotion, media, calendars, and the business machine.

So remember:

FIA = rules. FOM = business/media.

Got it?

Teams/constructors

Teams build and run the cars.

They are called constructors because they construct the car, like they are building their own Legos from scratch, except the Lego costs millions and can ruin your weekend.

Drivers

Each team has two drivers.

Drivers race the cars.

Obviously.

But in F1, drivers are not just “people who drive fast.”

They manage tires, defend, overtake, give feedback, handle pressure, work with engineers, and somehow make decisions at insane speed while everyone online calls them washed.

Hypocritical, but fans do this with every sport, even though half of us would not survive one professional warm-up.

Team principal

The team principal is the boss of the team.

Think: strategy, leadership, politics, interviews, and trying not to look stressed asf on camera while their driver is on the radio screaming “WHAT IS HE DOING. WHAT IS HE DOING. WHAT IS HE DOING.”

Race control

Race control manages the live race.

Flags, Safety Cars, red flags, session control, that kind of thing.

Race engineer

The voice on the radio. One specific person assigned to a driver for their entire career, basically. They tell the driver when to pit, when to push, when to calm tf down. Iconic moments: “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.” (Kimi Räikkönen, 2012, immortal.) When a driver and engineer get divorced (driver leaves the team), it’s more emotional than most breakups.

Stewards

Stewards investigate incidents and give penalties.

If two drivers touch, someone blocks someone, or track limits get abused, the stewards decide if it was racing or a crime scene.

Pit wall

The pit wall is where the team’s strategy people sit during the race.

They decide when to pit, what tires to use, and whether to accidentally ruin your Sunday by pitting on lap 17 as Ferrari does to Charles for the 47th time this decade.

✦ ✦ ✦

3. Teams and drivers

F1 has teams, and every team has two drivers.

Like I mentioned a million times, if you weren’t paying attention.

For 2026, F1’s official grid has 11 teams and 22 drivers.

Cadillac joined as the new 11th team, and Audi basically took the already-existing Sauber team, changed the name, entered the chat, and said “new era.”

That matters because more teams = more storylines, more midfield chaos, and more people to emotionally attach to for no good reason.

Teams are the houses.

Drivers are the characters.

You DO NOT need to memorize everyone’s names and teams immediately.

I can barely remember what I ate yesterday.

Start with this:

Ferrari = beautiful, dramatic, will fumble. Italian opera with the most disappointing strategy. Charles Leclerc + Lewis Hamilton

McLaren = British racing royalty, but in a chronically online papaya orange type of way. Lando Norris + Oscar Piastri

Mercedes = the gifted kids trying to prove the comeback isn’t a JUST phase. George Russell + Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull = the toxic ex you can’t get rid of, who somehow keeps winning until they don’t. Max Verstappen + Isack Hadjar

Williams = the grandpa who won championships in 1992, and the family business is barely hanging on. Alex Albon + Carlos Sainz

Aston Martin = daddy bought the team, daddy bought the designer, but daddy sadly can’t buy a championship. Fernando Alonso + Lance Stroll

Alpine = the French mogging chaos with a new team principal every fiscal. Pierre Gasly + Franco Colapinto

Haas = the scrappy survival team your dad’s tool company runs in it’s spare time. Esteban Ocon + Oliver Bearman

Racing Bulls = Red Bull’s audition pit. Where careers are made or quietly buried. Liam Lawson + Arvid Lindblad

Audi = brand new identity. German engineers decided F1 needs adult supervision. Nico Hülkenberg + Gabriel Bortoleto

Cadillac = America just walked into the paddock, and they brought two swag, divorced uncles. Sergio Pérez + Valtteri Bottas

Pick whoever makes you curious or whoever has the best memes.

You do not need permission from a man with a podcast microphone.

Seriously, you don’t.

✦ ✦ ✦

4. How a race weekend works

Okay, now that you know who exists, you need to know what they’re actually doing every weekend.

A normal F1 weekend has three main parts:

Practice. Qualifying. Race.

That’s the simple version.

As I’m editing this, we are at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, round 5 of the 2026 season. By the time I publish this, the race will have been over, but I’m saving that for another article.

So far, the season has gone:

Australia. China. Japan. Miami and Canada.

The next race is Monaco, aka the tiny rich-person street maze where overtaking goes to die and qualifying matters a little too much.

Canada is also a Sprint weekend, so instead of the usual simple “practice, qualifying, race” structure, we get extra chaos.

One practice. Sprint Qualifying. Sprint. Grand Prix Qualifying. Grand Prix.

I will explain more in a second. Please be patient.

Practice

Practice is where teams test the car.

They test the setup, tires, fuel levels, long-run pace, and qualifying pace. Practice gives clues, not answers. It’s the trailer, not the movie. Don’t bet your rent on a Friday.

A driver being fastest in practice does not automatically mean they will win.

Teams may be testing different things.

One car might be low on fuel. Another might be doing a race simulation, and another might be hiding pace.

That’s called sandbagging.

But regardless of this knowledge, F1 fans still overreact anyway because we are human.

Qualifying

Qualifying decides the starting order for the race.

The fastest driver gets pole position, which means they start first. It’s Mario Kart, but it cost $15 million.

The pole is an advantage, not a guarantee.

Qualifying matters more at tracks where overtaking is hard.

In Monaco, starting near the front is everything because of how ridiculous the track is.

At tracks with more passing, qualifying still matters, but race pace and strategy can change more.

Race

The race is the main event.

This is where points are scored.

This is where tires, pit stops, strategy, Safety Cars, penalties, overtaking, and bad luck all show up.

Qualifying shows speed, but the race shows survival.

Sprint weekends

Some race weekends also have a Sprint, as I mentioned earlier. I swear you better be listening to me, or I’m gonna cry.

A Sprint is a shorter race before the main Grand Prix.

It does not replace Sunday, it’s just extra stress for the sake of entertainment.

A normal weekend is usually:

Practice. Qualifying. Race.

A Sprint weekend is more like:

Practice. Sprint Qualifying. Sprint. Grand Prix Qualifying. Grand Prix.

So instead of teams getting multiple practice sessions to CALMLY figure out the car, they get way less time and way more pressure.

The Sprint gives points to the top eight finishers, so it does matter, but the main Grand Prix is still the big race.

Think of it like this:

Sprint = bonus episode with points. Grand Prix = main episode that defines everything.

✦ ✦ ✦

5. Points and championships

In a Grand Prix, the top 10 finishers score points.

P1 = 25

P2 = 18

P3 = 15

P4 = 12

P5 = 10

P6 = 8

P7 = 6

P8 = 4

P9 = 2

P10 = 1

This is why P10 matters.

A noob sees P10 and thinks, “Who cares, it’s not even close to the top 3?”

An F1 fan sees P10 and screams “WE GOT THE POINT” like they personally raced. Because one point can mean $15 million in prize money for the team.

Anything under P10 that is zero, which is why it’s so vital.

Drivers’ Championship

This is the individual title.

The driver with the most points at the end of the season wins.

Basically, whoever gets the best grade on the final exam.

Constructors’ Championship

This is the team title.

Both drivers score points for the team.

The Constructors’ Championship is like the group project grade, but you can’t pick who to work with, and you still have to compete with them for the Drivers’ Championship.

So that can cause more tension than a high school friend group that secretly competes with one another.

If one driver performs and the other doesn’t, the team suffers.

That’s why teammate battles matter so much.

Because yes, you are racing everyone.

But you are also being compared to the one and only other person with the same car.

It’s horrifying, and it’s the only sport where your literal coworker is also your designated enemy.

✦ ✦ ✦

6. The car, explained without pain

An F1 car is not just fast because of the engine.

It is fast because of aerodynamics.

Aerodynamics means how air moves around the car.

The car uses air to create grip. F1 engineers spent 70 years making air do their job. Yes… air.

Downforce

Downforce pushes the car into the track.

More downforce means more grip in corners.

But more downforce can also create drag.

Drag

Drag is air resistance.

Too much drag makes the car slower on straights.

Downforce helps corners. Drag hurts top speed.

That’s why some cars are great in corners but slower on straights.

Which is why the engineering of the car can make or break who wins.

DRS

DRS stands for Drag Reduction System.

It opens part of the rear wing on certain straights to reduce drag and help with overtaking.

But DRS only works in specific zones, usually when the driver is within one second of the car ahead at the detection point.

DRS helps with overtaking. It does not guarantee passing. It’s basically asking nicely with extra horsepower.

Active Aero (new for 2026!)

The front AND rear wings now move automatically during the race. High downforce in corners, low drag on straights.

Translation: the whole car is now a giant DRS.

Max Verstappen called them “Mario Kart cars” on national TV and everyone lowkey agreed.

Setup

Setup means how the team adjusts the car for a track.

Wing levels, suspension, ride height, cooling, balance, all of it changes how the car behaves.

A car can be good at one track and weaker at another.

That is not random.

Different tracks ask different things from the car.

So if a team looks amazing in Miami and then weird somewhere else, they didn’t necessarily forget how to build a car.

The track is just hitting the car’s weaknesses that are strengths on another track.

✦ ✦ ✦

7. Tires are where F1 starts making sense

If you understand tires, you understand half the race.

F1 uses different tire types.

Dry tires are called slicks.

Soft = fastest. Wears out in 8 laps. The boyfriend phase of tires.

Medium = balanced. The situationship tire. Won’t commit to anything.

Hard = slower, lasts longer. Marriage tire.

Intermediate = for damp/wet. The “are you breaking up with me?” tire.

Full wet = for heavy rain, but they are the least liked tires in F1.

Tires decide pace, pit stops, and strategy.

Tire degradation

Tire degradation means the tire loses performance over time.

The car has less grip.

Lap times get slower.

The driver struggles more.

This is why a driver can look fast early and then struggle later.

Tire wear

Wear is the physical wearing down of the tire.

Degradation is the performance drop.

They are related, but not exactly the same. The tire wear creates the type of degradation.

One affects the other.

Tire cliff

The tire cliff is when performance drops suddenly.

Not gradually.

Suddenly.

A driver looks fine, then loses a lot of pace.

Graining and blistering

Graining happens when the tire surface gets damaged and loses grip.

Blistering happens when the tire overheats and the rubber starts breaking down.

Now, don't worry, you do not need to become a tire engineer.

Just remember, if the tires are unhappy, the car is unhappy.

Stint

A stint is the period a driver spends on one set of tires.

If someone says “long stint,” it means the driver stayed out on the same tires for a long time.

Which is not good if you are paying attention to what I’ve been teaching you.

Fresh tires

Fresh tires usually give more grip.

That’s why pit stops matter.

A driver on fresh tires can sometimes gain a lot of time on someone staying out on old tires.

SEE, now the strategy starts making sense, doesn’t it?

✦ ✦ ✦

8. Pit stops and strategy

A pit stop is when a driver comes into the pit lane, and the team changes tires.

Pit stops are fast, but they still cost time because the driver has to slow down, enter the pit lane, stop, change tires, and rejoin.

Which can mess everything up if you aren’t faster than everyone else!

So the question is always:

Is the time lost in the pit stop worth the time gained on fresher tires?

That is the main F1 strategy in one sentence.

Box box

“Box” means pit.

Teams say “box” instead of “pit” on the radio because it’s clearer.

If you hear “box box,” the driver is coming in. It’s also a meme and funny to say.

Pit window

A pit window is the range of laps where pitting makes sense.

Again, it’s all about strategy.

The sport is harder than it seems; it’s not just cars zooming around in circles for fun.

Undercut

An undercut is when a driver pits before the car ahead.

The idea is: get fresh tires earlier, go faster, and jump ahead when the other driver pits.

Overcut

An overcut is when a driver stays out longer.

It can work if they have a good pace, clean air, or if the other driver struggles after pitting.

Track position

Track position means where you are physically on the track.

Sometimes being ahead matters more than being slightly faster.

Especially at tracks where passing is difficult.

Clean air

Clean air means no car directly ahead disturbing the airflow.

The car performs better.

I mentioned that earlier when explaining the aerodynamics. Isn’t it nice how it’s all coming together, yay!

Team orders

Team orders are when a team tells drivers what to do.

Let a teammate pass.

Hold position.

Don’t fight.

It’s mainly to protect the team result, cough cough the group project grade cough cough the Constructors’ Championship.

Fans love this. Fans hate this. Both can be true. Personally, I don’t care. I find the madness incredibly entertaining. Team orders are where friendship goes to die while wearing a headset.

✦ ✦ ✦

9. Overtaking is not “just pass him”

This is where new fans get tricked.

A driver can be faster and still struggle to pass.

Why?

Because F1 cars are sensitive to air!

WHY?!

Because say it with me, darlings…

AERODYNAMICS!!!

Dirty air

When a car follows closely behind another car, the airflow is messy. Messier than a situationship and trying to go to work with a hangover.

That messy air gives the following car less grip, especially in corners.

So the driver behind may be faster, but not able to stay close enough to pass. Which is the most aggravating experience, you are so close but not close enough.

Dirty air is why faster does not always mean pass.

Slipstream

Slipstream is when a car gains speed on a straight by following another car.

The car ahead cuts through the air, and the car behind gets a speed benefit. Annoying for the first car since they are fully aware the car behind them is taking advantage of the same benefits they have, except the only positive side is that they aren’t in front of them.

DRS train

A DRS train happens when several cars are stuck in a line, all using DRS.

The car behind gets DRS, but so does the car ahead.

So nobody can easily pass. It’s traffic jail, but with wings… maybe they’ve been drinking Red Bull.

Racing line

The racing line is the fastest path around the track.

Apex

The apex is the inside point of a corner.

Braking zone

The braking zone is where drivers slow down before a corner.

A lot of overtakes happen here.

Divebomb

A divebomb is a late, aggressive move into a corner.

Sometimes brilliant, stupid, or both.

Lock-up

A lock-up happens when a tire stops rotating under braking.

You’ll usually see smoke from the tire.

It can damage the tire and cause a flat spot. Now you have a square wheel. Now you must apologize to your engineer.

Please remember that overtaking is speed + timing + tires + track layout + air.

Not just “go around him, bro.” If it were that simple, I would be in F1 instead of yelling about it from the couch.

✦ ✦ ✦

10. Flags, FIA, penalties, and race chaos

Now we talk about the rules and interruptions.

Yellow flag

Danger on track.

Drivers slow down.

No overtaking. Behave like adults for 30 seconds.

Double yellow

More serious danger.

Slow down a lot.

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO OVERTAKING!

Green flag

The track is clear.

Racing resumes.

Everything is blessed again.

Blue flag

A faster car is coming through, usually because it is lapping a slower car.

The slower car needs to let them pass.

Red flag

The session stopped.

This can happen because of a crash, weather, barrier damage, or unsafe conditions.

Everyone’s gotta stop, drop, and roll.

Chequered flag

The session or race is over.

The flag everyone associates with F1. Used as decor everywhere. Including on the shirt of someone who has never watched a race.

Safety Car

A Safety Car comes out when there is danger on the track.

It slows the field and bunches the cars together.

A big lead can disappear.

The Safety Car can reset the race completely.

Virtual Safety Car

VSC slows everyone down without bunching the cars as much as a full Safety Car. More optimal, makes people less mad.

DNF

Did Not Finish.

The driver started the race but did not finish (F in the chat).

Could be a crash, a mechanical issue, damage, overheating, or another problem.

DNS

Did Not Start (another F in the chat).

DSQ

Disqualified (biggest F in the chat).

Classified

A driver is officially included in the final race results.

Penalties

Penalties can be added during or after the race (everyone hates when things change AFTER the race).

A driver can finish P5 on track and become P8 after a penalty.

Your eyes can say one result, but the official classification can say another.

That’s why F1 fans never fully relax until results are confirmed.

✦ ✦ ✦

11. Track types

Not every circuit is just a cute little Mario Kart map.

The track changes everything.

A car that looks amazing at one track can look average at another.

Street circuit

A track built on city streets.

Usually narrow, bumpy, and close to walls.

Stunning visually, but a pain in the ass to drive in. Sometimes aesthetics aren’t optimal.

Examples: Monaco, Singapore, Baku, Las Vegas.

Permanent circuit

A purpose-built racing track.

Usually more space, better run-off, and a more traditional race layout.

Basically, a track built to be a track, not a city street temporarily being forced into motorsport cosplay.

Examples: Silverstone, Spa, Suzuka, Monza, Barcelona-Catalunya.

High-speed track

A track with fast corners where the car needs to stay stable at high speed.

Aero matters a lot here because the driver needs grip while turning fast, not just speed on the straights.

If the car is unstable, this is where everyone finds out.

Examples: Silverstone, Spa, Suzuka.

Power track

A track with long straights where top speed and engine power matter a lot.

The car needs to be fast in a straight line, not just good through corners.

If your car is slow on the straights, this track will publicly humiliate you in front of 300,000 Italians.

Examples: Monza, Las Vegas, parts of Baku.

Heavy-braking track

A track with big braking zones where drivers have to slow the car down hard from high speed.

Braking stability matters because if the car locks up, slides, or feels unstable under braking, the driver can lose time or miss the corner.

This is where the brakes get bullied for 70 laps.

Example: Montreal.

Low-overtaking track

Hardest to pass. Qualifying matters because Monaco is where overtaking goes to die, while wearing designer sunglasses.

Example: Monaco.

Please listen to me when I tell you, the track is not an aesthetic background scene; it changes the entire race.

Before every race, ask:

What kind of track is this?

Can drivers overtake here?

Will tires degrade quickly?

Does this track reward corners, top speed, braking, or traction?

These questions matter, I promise, so remember them.

✦ ✦ ✦

12. Weather

Rain changes everything.

Rain makes strategy harder and mistakes more likely.

Some drivers are especially good in wet conditions, while others are not.

Rain is not just “wet track.”

It changes grip, visibility, braking, tire temperature, pit timing, and confidence.

✦ ✦ ✦

13. The F1 terminology download

Save this section. Send it to the friend who keeps asking, “wait what does box box mean?” Block them if they ask twice.

This is the section you come back to when commentary starts sounding like witchcraft.

Weekend terms

Grand Prix = race weekend.

Practice = testing session.

Qualifying = decides the starting grid.

Pole = starting first.

Sprint = a short race on some weekends.

Formation lap = lap before the race starts.

Lights out = race start.

Chequered flag = session/race finished.

Parc fermé = restricted car setup rules after qualifying.

Qualifying terms

Q1/Q2/Q3 = qualifying elimination stages.

Flying lap = timed fast lap.

Out lap = lap leaving pits before a fast lap.

In lap = lap returning to pits.

Banker lap = safe early lap time.

Track evolution = track gets faster as rubber builds.

Impeding = blocking another driver.

Deleted lap = lap time removed, usually for track limits.

Purple sector = fastest sector of anyone.

Sector = the track is split into 3 timed segments.

(sector 1, 2, 3)

Let’s you see WHERE on the track a driver is fast or slow.

Tire terms

Slicks = dry tires.

Soft = fastest dry tire, wears quickest.

Medium = balanced dry tire.

Hard = durable dry tire.

Inters = intermediate rain tire.

Wets = heavy rain tires.

Deg = performance drop.

Cliff = sudden performance drop.

Graining = tire surface damage.

Blistering = heat damage.

Flat spot = tire damage from lock-up.

Marbles = rubber debris off the racing line.

Stint = run on one tire set.

Strategy terms

Box = pit now.

Pit window = ideal time range to pit.

Undercut = pit early to gain time.

Overcut = stay out longer to gain time.

Double stack = both team cars pit close together.

Track position = where you are on the track.

Clean air = no car directly ahead.

Team orders = team tells drivers what to do.

Split strategy = teammates use different plans.

Car and racing terms

Downforce = air pushing the car into the track for grip.

Drag = air resistance.

DRS = rear wing opens to reduce drag.

Active aero = 2026 movable front and rear wings.

ERS = energy recovery/deployment system.

Dirty air = unstable air behind another car.

Slipstream = speed gain behind another car.

Racing line = fastest path.

Apex = inside point of a corner.

Kerb = raised edge of the track.

Lock-up = tire stops rotating under braking.

Divebomb = late aggressive overtake attempt.

Switchback = cutting back after another driver runs wide.

Rule terms

FIA = governing body.

Race control = manages live race operations.

Stewards = investigate incidents.

Investigation = incident being reviewed.

Penalty = punishment.

Track limits = staying within track boundaries.

Safety Car = slows and bunches the field.

VSC = virtual slowdown.

DNF = did not finish.

DNS = did not start.

DSQ = disqualified.

Backmarker = slower car near the back.

Lapped car = car one or more laps behind the leader.

Fan terms

Silly season = driver contract rumor season.

Tifosi = Ferrari fans.

Papaya = McLaren identity/color.

Midfield = teams outside the very front fight.

Best of the rest = top driver/team outside the frontrunners.

Masterclass = great performance.

Disasterclass = terrible performance.

Washed = accused of being past peak.

Cooking = performing well.

Cooked = in trouble.

Cool, now you can larp.

✦ Made it this far? You’re now F1-literate. The hardest part is over.

Send this to the friend who keeps asking what DRS means ↓

Share

✦ ✦ ✦

14. How to watch a race without feeling lost

If you wanna be a try-hard F1 nerd (like me), make sure to check the following during the race:

Starting grid.

Tire choices.

Weather.

Track type.

Penalties.

Drivers starting out of position.

Teammate battles.

Championship context.

During the race, watch:

Lap 1.

Pit stops.

Tire age.

Gaps under one second.

DRS zones.

Team radio.

Safety Car risk.

Who is stuck in traffic?

Who has clean air?

Who is gaining or losing positions?

After the race, ask:

Who beat their teammate?

Who had pace?

Who got unlucky?

Who had a bad strategy?

Who scored points?

Who lost points?

What changes for the next race?

Where to watch:

US = F1 TV Premium or ESPN.

Canada = TSN.

Rest of the world = F1 TV.

Free option: r/formuladank for the memes after each race.

✦ ✦ ✦

15. The 2026 race calendar, but don’t panic

Don’t memorize this. Bookmark it. Pretend you knew it the whole time.

For the love of whoever got you into F1 (hopefully me), you do not need to memorize all of this.

I’m just trying to give you the helpful context, so when you Google search the race calendar, it feels less overwhelming.

So the current plot is:

Miami → Canada / Montreal → Monaco

Since I’m so wonderful and i’ve already put my entire SOUL into this F1 article heres the full schedule from start to finish:

｡ﾟ･ Round 1 — Australia ･ﾟ｡

March 6–8

Status: done

Winner: George Russell

Australia opened the season and immediately set the tone for Mercedes with a 1–2 finish, with George Russell winning and Kimi Antonelli finishing second. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth for Ferrari.

This was the first proper race of the new season, so everyone was trying to figure out what was real and what was just preseason delusion.

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｡ﾟ･ Round 2 — China ･ﾟ｡

March 13–15

Status: done

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

China was the first Sprint weekend of the season, so everyone had less time to figure things out and more time to be embarrassingly wrong in public. Kimi Antonelli took his first F1 win, George Russell finished second, and Lewis Hamilton got his first Grand Prix podium for Ferrari in third.

Antonelli became a first-time race winner extremely fast for a rookie. I’m impressed regardless of how overpowered Mercedes cars are, right now.

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｡ﾟ･ Round 3 — Japan ･ﾟ｡

March 27–29

Status: done

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Japan was at Suzuka, which is one of those tracks where the car and driver both need to have their life together. Antonelli won again, keeping Mercedes on top, with Oscar Piastri second for McLaren and Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari.

F1 reported that this win made Antonelli the youngest-ever championship leader in the sport’s history. Lowkey making everyone sweat.

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｡ﾟ･ Round 4 — Miami ･ﾟ｡

May 1–3 Status: done

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Miami was another Sprint weekend. Lando Norris (McLaren) won the Sprint ahead of Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), giving McLaren a very cute papaya moment before the Grand Prix started causing serious problems. Then Antonelli won the main race AGAIN (this is incredibly impressive), with Norris second and Piastri third.

Miami made the season feel very Mercedes vs McLaren-coded, with Ferrari third wheeling like a beautiful source of emotional distress.

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｡ﾟ･ Round 5 — Canada / Montreal ･ﾟ｡

May 22–24

Status: current from the time I wrote this

This is where we are right now.

Canada is a heavy-braking track, which means drivers are constantly slowing the car down hard from high speed. It’s also a Sprint weekend, so there is less practice, more pressure, and more chances for everyone to embarrass themselves in high definition.

Important lore: Antonelli came into Canada with a 20-point lead over Russell after three straight Grand Prix wins, and there was already Mercedes teammate drama in the Sprint after Antonelli and Russell touched during a battle.

Let’s just say things are not stable between the two.

If you’re watching from outside Canada and you don’t know where Montreal is, it’s the part of Canada that’s almost France but worse at giving directions.

!!!IMPORTANT!!!

You gotta subscribe because I’ll be writing an article all about the Montreal race weekend highlights/memes/drama, the other upcoming races, and spam posting endless F1 memes on Substack notes.

On top of all the other shenanigans, I spam post about here.

Yes, I keep telling you to subscribe. Have you done it yet?

Goodboy.

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｡ﾟ･ Round 6 — Monaco ･ﾟ｡

June 5–7

Status: next

Monaco is next.

Monaco is the glamorous street race everyone knows about, even the people who know NOTHING about F1. It is beautiful, historic, rich, dramatic, and famously hard to overtake.

That means qualifying matters a lot.

If you start near the front, amazing.

If you start far back, good luck, babe.

Some important lore for you: this is Charles Leclerc’s hometown, so the pressure to represent and win is heavy. Half the fans there are billionaires on yachts who don’t know what year it is. The other half are Charles Leclerc’s relatives.

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The rest of the 2026 season path

｡ﾟ･ Round 7 — Barcelona-Catalunya ･ﾟ｡ June 12–14 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 8 — Austria ･ﾟ｡ June 26–28 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 9 — Great Britain / Silverstone ･ﾟ｡ July 3–5 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 10 — Belgium / Spa ･ﾟ｡ July 17–19 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 11 — Hungary ･ﾟ｡ July 24–26 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 12 — Netherlands / Zandvoort ･ﾟ｡ August 21–23 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 13 — Italy / Monza ･ﾟ｡ September 4–6 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 14 — Spain / Madrid ･ﾟ｡ September 11–13 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 15 — Azerbaijan / Baku ･ﾟ｡ September 24–26 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 16 — Singapore ･ﾟ｡ October 9–11 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 17 — United States / Austin ･ﾟ｡ October 23–25 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 18 — Mexico City ･ﾟ｡ October 30–November 1 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 19 — São Paulo / Brazil ･ﾟ｡ November 6–8 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 20 — Las Vegas ･ﾟ｡ November 19–21 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 21 — Qatar ･ﾟ｡ November 27–29 ✦

｡ﾟ･ Round 22 — Abu Dhabi ･ﾟ｡ December 4–6 ✦

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Again, do not memorize this as if your life depends on it.

Just understand the rhythm:

F1 is a world tour.

Every race adds information.

Every track tests something different.

Every weekend changes the story a little.

That’s what makes it so addicting, there’s layers.

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16. Fandom culture

F1 is not just a sport. It is also a MASSIVE fandom.

There are team fans, driver fans, old-school fans, Drive to Survive fans, TikTok fans, Reddit analysts, Twitter warriors, edit makers, and meme accounts. Trust me, this fandom is anything but boring.

You are allowed to be new, learn through memes, like the aesthetics, care about the drivers, and become more technical over time.

New fans are not fake fans.

Anyone who tells you otherwise is a brain-dead gatekeeper.

If a guy in a Ferrari hat tries to “test” your knowledge at a bar, just ask him to name a current Williams driver. Watch him short-circuit.

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Make sure to subscribe because I’ll be posting an in-depth article about the F1 fandom and meme culture, where I explain the fandom lore and show you all the best memes! Lowkey so excited to post this one, and you should be too!

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17. Now you can predict things

Once you understand the sport, predictions stop being random and become calculated.

You are no longer just trying to guess what’s going on, but instead you are asking:

What kind of track is this?

Who has race pace?

Who qualified well?

Who manages tires?

Who is stuck in dirty air?

Who has strategy risk?

Will there be rain?

Is this a Safety Car track?

Which teammate is stronger

Which market actually makes sense?

That is the difference between guessing and reading the race.

Noobs guess.

Darlings read.

Be a darling, won’t you?

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18. Betting and friend-bet basics

Let’s be real, a lot of you LOVE to gamble, so this section is for understanding prediction language.

I’m about to teach you what you need to gamble LEGALLY AND RESPONSIBLY!

You can also use it for fantasy picks, watch-party games, friend bets, bingo cards, and group chat chaos.

BUT PLEASE, do not gamble money you need. Do not treat this like guaranteed income. F1 is unpredictable. Rent is not. Pick one.

I’m doing this not to make more of you gambling addicts but to give you the tools you need so you can avoid uneducated mistakes and lose less money. If you do end up winning, tag me so I can lowkey praise you.

Market

The thing being predicted.

Example: race winner.

Selection

The answer you choose.

Example: Lando Norris to win.

Stake

The amount risked.

Odds

The payout math.

Single

One prediction.

Parlay/acca

Multiple predictions combined.

Every part has to win.

A parlay does not care that you were almost right.

If one leg fails, the whole thing dies. A parlay is “all my little gremlins survived the race.”

That is why long parlays are risky.

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19. F1 prediction markets

Race winner = who finishes P1.

Podium = who finishes top 3.

Top 5 = who finishes top 5 (I mean duh).

Top 10 = anyone who scores any points.

Pole = who qualifies first.

Q3 = who reaches the final qualifying.

Head-to-head = which driver beats another.

Teammate battle = which teammate finishes ahead.

Double points = both team drivers score.

Double podium = both team drivers finish top 3.

Safety Car = whether one appears.

Red flag = whether race/session stops.

DNF = who does not finish.

Fastest lap = who sets the fastest lap.

Winning margin = gap between P1 and P2.

Futures = season-long predictions.

Trust me, the race winner is only one market.

Sometimes the top 10 is smarter, teammate head-to-head is cleaner, or the fastest lap is just a trap.

Your favorite driver “deserving it” means absolutely nothing because deserving it is not race pace.

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20. Data pick, value pick, vibes pick

A data pick has reasons.

Track type. Race pace. Tires. Qualifying. Weather. Strategy. Form.

A value pick means the obvious pick is not the smartest pick.

Maybe everyone is focused on the race winner, but the top 5 or teammate head-to-head makes more sense.

A vibes pick is emotion. It can be fun, and it can even hit.

But don’t you dare call it data.

An example of a vibes pick is when you bet on Charles Leclerc because he played piano in an Instagram Reel.

We’ve all been there. Just don’t call it analysis… that’s just favoritism.

Vibes are allowed. Lying to yourself is not.

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21. The simple prediction checklist

Before making a prediction, ask:

What track is this? Is overtaking easy here? Who qualified well? Who has a better race pace? Who manages tires well? Is weather involved? Is this a Safety Car risk track? Who has a reliable strategy? Who is starting out of position? Who has been better than their teammate? Is this pick based on data or delusion?

That last one is personal, but be honest with yourself.

Your bank account will thank you, and I’ll be proud of you.

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22. Friend-bet ideas

For darlings who want the fun without real betting:

Pick before the race:

Race winner. Podium. Fastest lap. First DNF. Safety Car yes/no. Best teammate battle. Biggest comeback. Biggest flop. Driver of the day. Team most likely to ruin the strategy. Whose engineer is going to lose it on the radio first?

Then the loser buys (insert whatever it is you desire).

If you don’t have any friends to bet with, don’t worry, you can play this F1 2026 bingo card while you watch the races this season!

Subscribe

Make sure to subscribe to me because I already have an even more in-depth article on how to raise your chances when trying to win a parlay this F1 season. Filled with a bunch of yummy yummy data and knowledge to give you the upper hand.

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Final recap for your goldfish brain

F1 is a global racing championship.

The FIA handles rules.

Teams build and run cars.

Drivers race for themselves and the team.

Practice gives clues.

Qualifying sets the grid.

The race gives points.

Sprint weekends add a shorter race and extra pressure.

Tires decide pace and strategy.

Pit stops are about timing.

Dirty air makes passing harder.

DRS helps overtaking.

Safety Cars can reset races.

Penalties can change results.

Tracks change everything.

The weather makes the race harder.

Terminology makes you sound fluent enough to get away with larping.

Watching gets easier when you know what to look for.

Predictions get smarter when you understand the race.

…

Wow that was a lot to say all at once.

But hey, once you understand all that, you are officially no longer cluelessly watching cars go vroom vroom in circles.

Welcome to F1.

You’re officially annoying now.

Made it to the end? You’re officially an F1 nerd!

YAAAAYYYY!!!!!!

But darling, I’m gonna be real.

This article took me FOREVER to write.

If you enjoyed this you can send me love in two ways to keep me going:

Become a paid darling!

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Send me some love on Ko-fi!

ko-fi.com/angelhaven

✦

Love you, darling. Go win that group chat parlay. ✦

— Angel Haven