Angel Haven

Angel Haven

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Geo's avatar
Geo
May 27

Loved the article and the voice over, haven’t finished but I did get more than half way. You made it very interesting and fun to read especially with the memes 😂

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C S Pafford's avatar
C S Pafford
May 27

*clicks on audio*

im so tickled by this

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