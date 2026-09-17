Dear Darlings,

I feel like I’ve been handed a brand new journal.

You know that feeling when you buy a new one, and it’s almost too perfect to touch?

The pages are untouched, and the cover hypnotizes you with the possibilities of what it could become.

There are no crossed-out sentences, no ripped pages, no evidence of everything you got wrong before,

Nothing has been ruined yet.

It’s just sitting there with the childlike innocence of what it could be when it grows up.

You start romanticizing everything it could become before you’ve even written the first sentence. Maybe this will be the journal where your handwriting somehow stays perfect on every page. Filled with hope that you’ll actually keep up with it. That when it’s finished, you’ll be able to flip through it front to back and see the outcome of the exact vision you imagined when you bought it.

That’s what this chapter of my life feels like.

Brand new.

As exciting as that is, I believe part of what terrifies me is knowing how I’ve treated my journals in the past.

I would mess up my handwriting, stare at the page with shame, frustration, and disappointment. Stubbornly deciding that I've ruined the entire page.

Impulsively, as if it was my only choice, I'd rip the flawed, stained page and start again.

But then the cycle continues.

Another mistake is made.

Another page is taken away.

So obsessed with making it perfect that eventually the journal itself looked worse than if I had just allowed the mistakes to stay.

Once I hated what I had already created, continuing became even harder.

It didn’t matter if the next page I made surpassed my expectations; the evidence of my past failures was still alive.

It felt like I had failed the journal.

I don’t want to do that with my life.

Accidentally destroying myself just like those journals.

I become so consumed by the pure, indestructible inner knowing that if I don’t give up, I can make anything possible.

There's nothing anyone could say; no amount of external doubt could destroy my core belief that nothing is impossible.

I’ve been called delusional and shamed into settling for what others believed was achievable simply because of their own limiting beliefs.

Yet it never destroyed my life philosophy.

Sadly, my burning desires led my brain to believe that the appropriate response is to think about every single one at the same time.

There’s always something I could be doing.

Something I should be learning, researching, creating, doing, planning, fixing, improving.

Yet the weird thing is, I genuinely love that about my life.

I asked for this.

I prayed for this.

I cried for this.

I bled for this.

I wanted a life that mattered enough to me that I would wake up with a reason that would demand me to keep on living.

The problem is that somewhere along the way, wanting something badly became confused with how much I was willing to hurt myself for it.

I’ve always believed that if you want something extraordinary, you’re probably going to have to do things most people aren’t willing to do.

I still believe that.

Nobody is going to build my dreams for me.

Even if someone tried, they wouldn't be mine; it’d be their perception of my dreams.

If I truly wanted to turn my vision into a reality, I was going to have to do it with my own hands.

I’ve accepted that there will be sacrifices and uncomfortable choices.

Days when I’m not motivated, but I still need to sit down and get it done.

Moments when I’m exhausted and finishing what I’ve started means pushing myself a little further, because the future version of me can only exist if I actually create her.

There will be nights I stay home instead of going out, things I say no to, instant gratification I have to give up on, and moments when discipline matters more than how inspired I happen to feel.

I’m not interested in pretending otherwise.

I’ve spent so much time surrounded by the “lock in”, self-improvement, hustle culture and the belief that if you sacrifice it all now, you'll have everything later.

That I forgot to stop and ask:

Is the sacrifice I’m making actually helping me get there?

Because I know how to push myself, almost too well. It's how I was raised, except now it was towards a path that mattered to me and not the one others forced upon me.

I know how to turn pain into productivity, so I can keep myself busy enough that I won’t have time to sit with the pain that’s haunting me.

Calling it discipline when really I was terrified that if I stopped moving, the target would hit me and everything I wanted would somehow move further away from me.

The problem is that eventually my body makes that decision for me.

The world gets quiet. Everyone else goes to sleep, and suddenly that’s when my mind is the loudest.

Every desire becomes an obligation.

“You said you wanted this, so act like it.”

“You’ll sleep when you're dead, your already too behind to waste time resting.”

“You don’t deserve to sleep when you didn’t finish everything.”

On and on, my own mind attacks me like it's against me, leading me to not sleep properly.

And I don't mean accidentally staying awake two hours later than I wanted to.

I mean being awake by the time even the people who sleep in are starting their day.

Trust me, that isn’t somewhere I want to return to.

I’ve struggled with chronic insomnia before; I know what it does to me. How quickly everything starts falling apart when I stop sleeping.

Yet it’s terrifyingly easy to get sucked back into the cycle.

I’m afraid I’m not doing enough, so I sacrifice sleep to do more, but then I’m so exhausted that I can barely function.

Everything takes longer.

Now I feel even further behind.

And the very thing I was doing because I wanted to be productive has left me physically unable to.

At some point I had to admit something to myself.

There’s a difference between sacrificing for my dream and sacrificing myself to it.

The annoying part is realizing that doesn’t magically answer the question.

I don’t want to swing so far in the opposite direction that every moment of exhaustion, discomfort or lack of inspiration becomes permission to neglect everything we said we wanted.

It’s making me wonder if discipline can also mean knowing when pushing harder has stopped being productive.

I know Icarus isn't exactly an original metaphor, but for some reason I cannot get him out of my head.

We usually talk about him as the boy who wanted too much, flew too high and paid for it.

But I don’t think wanting the sun was the problem.

I think he was allowed to desire it.

What gets me is that his desire consumed him so completely that in trying to get closer to what he wanted, he destroyed himself before he could ever enjoy it.

The sun became what destroyed him.

He didn’t just make sacrifices to reach it; he eventually became the sacrifice.

What is the point of chasing the sun if I deteriorate before I can ever enjoy its warmth?

If I wanted to have a sun-kissed tan, why would I allow myself to be burned instead?

I wish I could end my first Dear Darlings by telling you I figured it out.

Honestly, it would make me so happy if I could give you step-by-step instructions on how to resolve this very universal problem.

But I don't believe in building some perfectly curated version of myself, climbing onto a pedestal and acting like I've discovered some secret wisdom that the rest of you can unlock if you just listen closely.

That would be a lie.

We’re all doing this for the first time.

Constantly evolving, learning and growing.

Realizing that the more we know, the less we truly understand.

I don’t want this to become me standing above you all and telling you how to live. I want my experiences to become mirrors. That maybe expressing what I’m struggling with will help put words to something you’ve been feeling all along. Hopefully, the way you may see things could even help me understand myself differently.

The idea that someone could share their thoughts in the comments that connects two dots neither of us would have connected alone is why I believe community is so vital.

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I think connections and conversations can do that.

Creating a safe haven that allows us to talk about the things we usually keep inside.

So maybe the beginning of solving a problem isn’t pretending we already know the answer, and instead it’s being honest enough to admit there’s a question.

How do we stay devoted to the lives we want without destroying ourselves in the process of creating them?

Perhaps this new chapter isn't about wanting less but learning how to want it all without making myself the price of admission.

This week means something painfully unglamorous: protecting my sleep and health enough that I actually have the strength to carry myself where I’m trying to go.

It’s going to take catching myself repeating old cycles and consistently breaking them. While probably be humbled by another version of that very same lesson.

But I’ll keep trying.

I promise when I learn something worth telling you, I’ll meet you back here and tell you all about it.

Until next Wednesday, darling.

♡ Angel