Subscribe
Sign in
THE CHOICES THAT KEPT US ALIVE DON’T BUILD THE LIFE WE DESIRE
What happens when the danger ends, but the choices that kept you alive can no longer build the life you desire.
10 hrs ago
•
Angel Haven
47
17
12
June 2026
I Always Feel Eyes Watching Me, Waiting to Hurt Me.
What the body learns in a house where every sound is a threat. And you can barely afford to leave.
Jun 10
•
Angel Haven
29
11
15
How Predictably Boring Monaco Finally Became Entertaining
Charles crashed, Max went home, Lewis beat two curses, Kimi won AGAIN. Mercedes family dinners are about to be intense.
Jun 8
•
Angel Haven
15
8
you can’t heal in the same place that wounds you
no bandage can save you while you’re still living with the blade
Jun 4
•
Angel Haven
26
13
May 2026
✦Read This to Finally Understand F1✦
go from "cars go vroom vroom?" to knowing enough to win a god damn parlay (featuring an audio voice over)
May 26
•
Angel Haven
45
47
32
you love mentally ill memes until someone actually is
you can’t say “i wanna kms” as a joke and then whisper about the person who actually tried
May 7
•
Angel Haven
57
30
17
April 2026
who tf is angel haven?
lets play a game! (welcome to my mind part 1)
Apr 10
•
Angel Haven
35
12
3
The price of rebirth is killing me.
what it actually feels like to become your highest self while the Red Queen is screaming ‘off with your head’
Apr 1
•
Angel Haven
37
14
4
© 2026 Angel Haven
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts