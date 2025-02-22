. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁
hi darlings ૮ ྀིᴗ͈ . ᴗ͈ ྀིა
i’m angel
. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁
. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁
this is my safe haven
my digital safe space, and maybe yours too
you’ll find everything here
the survival stuff. the becoming stuff
the unhinged humor and chronically online commentary
my opinions on films and pop culture (everything i wont shut up about)
my nerdy and random obsessions (i love hot nerds)
my spirals and honest mental health rants
the behind the scenes of building a life
that actually looks like me… no performative bullshit
. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ . . ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁
. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁
i don’t filter here
i don’t perform here
the only place where i truly exist authentically
if that sounds like something you need right now,
join my cult darling
₍ᐢ. .ᐢ₎ ✦. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁
. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁ .. ݁ ₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁