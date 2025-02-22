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hi darlings ૮ ྀིᴗ͈ . ᴗ͈ ྀིა

i’m angel

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this is my safe haven

my digital safe space, and maybe yours too

you’ll find everything here

the survival stuff. the becoming stuff

the unhinged humor and chronically online commentary

my opinions on films and pop culture (everything i wont shut up about)

my nerdy and random obsessions (i love hot nerds)

my spirals and honest mental health rants

the behind the scenes of building a life

that actually looks like me… no performative bullshit

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i don’t filter here

i don’t perform here

the only place where i truly exist authentically

if that sounds like something you need right now,

join my cult darling

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